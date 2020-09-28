Makgaka ready for Pirates challenge 

One of the major things that the 24-year old is anticipating to face is the pressure that comes with playing for one of the big clubs in South Africa.

“I’ve spent all my career as a footballer in Polokwane. In Polokwane life is simple, it’s not busy. Life is pretty much laid back,” Makgaka was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

“As for coming here to Gauteng, what I have heard and what I keep on hearing is about the pressures of Gauteng especially for the big three teams – Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns.”

“When I was at Baroka I used to speak to players who had come from Gauteng and they used to say that when playing for these big clubs, you are expected to perform each and every game and the fans remind you all the time.”

But, Makgaka is ready for the challenge ahead and adds that all he needs to do is focus on the job at hand.

“As for how I will deal with my move here, all I can say is that I will take it as it comes and focus on what I’ve been brought here to do and that’s to play football.”

