PSL News 28.9.2020 04:39 pm

Chiefs confirm Hlanti’s presence at Naturena

Khaya Ndubane
Chiefs confirm Hlanti’s presence at Naturena

Sifiso Hlanti (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Sifiso Hlanti is training with the team.

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that some former Wits players including Hlanti are said to be stalling in finding new teams to play for next season as they wait to see if their dream move to Chiefs happens.

READ: Are former Wits players holding out for Chiefs moves?

Now Chiefs have announced Hlanti’s arrival at the club.

“Sifiso Hlanti has started training with Amakhosi. The left-back last played for the now sold Bidvest Wits,” read the statement on the club’s Twitter account.

Hlanti is currently a free agent after leaving the now-defunct Bidvest Wits following the club’s sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Amakhosi, however, cannot sign him because they are currently banned by Fifa from signing new players after they were found guilty of not following proper procedures in acquiring the services of Andriamirado Hasina Andrianarimanana, commonly known as “Dax”, in 2018.

They have since appealed that ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and are awaiting a verdict from them.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition