Chiefs confirm Hlanti’s presence at Naturena

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that some former Wits players including Hlanti are said to be stalling in finding new teams to play for next season as they wait to see if their dream move to Chiefs happens.

READ: Are former Wits players holding out for Chiefs moves?

Now Chiefs have announced Hlanti’s arrival at the club.

“Sifiso Hlanti has started training with Amakhosi. The left-back last played for the now sold Bidvest Wits,” read the statement on the club’s Twitter account.

Hlanti is currently a free agent after leaving the now-defunct Bidvest Wits following the club’s sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Amakhosi, however, cannot sign him because they are currently banned by Fifa from signing new players after they were found guilty of not following proper procedures in acquiring the services of Andriamirado Hasina Andrianarimanana, commonly known as “Dax”, in 2018.

They have since appealed that ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and are awaiting a verdict from them.

Player Updates! Sifiso Hlanti has started training with Amakhosi. The left-back last played for the now sold Bidvest Wits.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/qOAX1nKH0D — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 28, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.