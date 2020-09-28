Trio set for Pirates return

The Chilli Boys confirmed in a statement on Monday that they will not be retaining the services of the Bucs trio for the 2020/21 season.

“Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Meschack Maphangule who were all loaned from Orlando Pirates Football Club, their loan contracts expired and will not be renewed for the 2020/2021 season,” read a statement from the club.

The club further announced that more players have been released from their contracts.

“Thabo Rakhale, Boikanyo Komane and Gerald Modisane their contracts expired. The club will not be renewing their contracts.

“Following meetings with the players. Mutual agreements were reached to terminate the contracts of Ruzaigh Gamildien, Lehlohonolo Masalesa, Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Phetso Maphanga, Ryan Baartman and William Twala.”

“Athini Jodwana who joined the club in January, will be loaned out for the 2020/21 season alongside with Ronaldo Maarman.”

The Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi thanked the players for their contributions and wished them all well on their future endeavors.

