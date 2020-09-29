Pirates drop Caf star on new jersey

The club and official kit sponsor Adidas revealed their new home and away jersey on Tuesday.

But, if there is one thing different from the other past jerseys, it is the replacement of the traditional club badge which had the Caf Champions League star with just the skull and bones Pirates log.

Sticking to their original black and white colours on their sway jersey, the Buccaneers will be donning orange for their away kit for the first time in the club’s history.

“The striking design of our new kit shows that we’re constantly progressing and growing as a club while retaining our distinctive visual identity and logo. The result is a kit that keeps the traditions that are woven into our heritage and DNA while signaling a fresh era for South Africa’s most-loved team,” said Bucs media officer Thandi Merafe on the club’s website.

Adidas South Africa Sports Marketing Manager Bob Maphosa adds that in creating the new Pirates jersey, they had to focus on something unique.

“Orlando Pirates is a club that stands for innovation and confidence, while staying true to its roots. We focused on bringing unique elements to each kit, such as the iconic skull and crossbones and using orange for the first time in the club’s history.”

The Pirates home jersey is said to feature Aeroready, a technology that wicks sweat away in order to leave players dry and comfortable. The jersey will be available for pre-order from the 29th of September and for sale from 8th October.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.