Celtic react to losing protest against Sundowns

Siwelele lodged a protest after coach Pitso Mosimane’s decision to name Tebogo Langerman in his squad for the Nedbank Cup final.

Langerman was suspended for the match after collecting four yellow cards of the season.

Celtic’s protest, however, was dismissed by the arbitrator who stated that Konco’s side should have protested before the game kick-off at the Orlando Stadium.

Konco was disappointed by the outcome of their protest.

“We lost the protest on a technicality. According to the NSL Handbook, a protest should be lodged 30 minutes before kick-off,” said Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco.

“The arbitrator looked at the rules governing protesting against an eligible player at the NSL Handbook, we protested in the second half, so that’s how we lost the battle.”

