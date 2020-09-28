‘Big’ Swallows need to compete against the best – Mashego

Previously known as Moroka Swallows but nowadays the Soweto-based side are known as Swallows FC after falling through the cracks of the lower divisions until they flew back into the Premiership when they won the GladAfrica Championship last month.

Swallows’ former striker, Katlego Mashego, says the return of the Dube Birds was one of the best outcomes during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the best thing that could happen to football given the circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic. Swallows are one of the best teams, they are a historical team and they have the support. Their history is so rich and it was a bit of an injustice that Swallows were playing in the lower divisions,” Mashego told Phakaaathi.

“Now that they are back in the Premiership, the club will need to consolidate and try to stay in the league because South Africa needs to have Swallows in the big league because they are a big team and they deserve to compete up there against the best. I would say the same about Jomo Cosmos because those are the kind of clubs that you would want in the league, if they are not there with the history that they have, it just becomes a bit of a letdown,” he added.

While Mashego is pleased to see his former side competing in the top-flight, the retired marksman is disappointed about Bidvest Wits’ extinction as their status has been bought by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi.

“What happened with Bidvest Wits is very sad for football because this team was almost 100 years old and now they are gone. When you have these big teams in the league, the quality of the league also improves and Swallows are one of those teams that I am glad to have been involved with and they worked really hard in the first division and I think they will do well in the league as well,” he said.

