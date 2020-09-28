PSL News 28.9.2020 10:24 am

Chiefs welcome new partnership between PSL and Dstv

Khaya Ndubane
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung. Pic: BackpagePix

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed last week that the league campaign will be sponsored by Multichoice and will known as DStv Premiership.

The PSL had to find a new title sponsor after ending their 16-year-old partnership with Absa at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs have welcomed the new partnership between Multichoice and the League.

“MultiChoice through SuperSport has been a very important partner of our game for over a decade and we are certainly happy to see this partnership extend thanks to DStv sponsoring our premier league,” Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung told the club’s website.

“We would certainly like to give kudos to those who worked tirelessly to ensure that our football product remains of great quality through this collaboration. The solid relationship between the PSL and MultiChoice is one that is mutually beneficial. We know that the benefits will be extended to the viewers and the football supporters, who will continue to watch a top-quality product.

“We truly believe the partnership with DStv will continue the innovation we’ve seen over the years and grow the game we all love the most,” added Motaung.

“As we move to another era of a five-year sponsorship of the league, we hope that our league will continue to grow and compete fiercely on the continent.”

 

