Sundowns’ dominance in the league threatened by ageing players

The Brazilians claimed their tenth league title in the 2019/20 season, while coach Mosimane picked up his fourth Absa Premiership title since joining the side in late 2012.

Mothibatwa says Mosimane needs to be celebrated as one of the best coaches in Africa for all his achievements from SuperSport United to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Sundowns are a good side and I see them dominating from three or four seasons, I think they could win the league again next season,” Mothibantwa told Phakaaathi.

“And Pitso has done a good job because I have been following him and how they have been building that team. The only thing that could affect their run is if they don’t get young players in key positions. Right now young players are included in their system but they are still carried by senior players.

“If there are not youngsters taking over from Hlompho (Kekana), Denis (Onyango), and the centre back pairing then they could be in trouble at some point.”

Sundowns have already strengthened in the goalkeeping department, however, bringing in Ricardo Goss from Bidvest Wits, while George Maluleka has also come into central midfield, after leaving Kaizer Chiefs for Masandawana when his contract expired at the end of June.

