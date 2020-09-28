Goss targets Caf Champions League title at Sundowns

New Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has admitted that he would love to help Masandawana to a second Caf Champions League title.

Goss was one of three new signings confirmed by Sundowns on Friday, with the club also snapping up Gift Motupa and Haashim Domingo from the now defunct Bidvest Wits.

The 26 year-old may find it tough to oust Ugandan captain Denis Onyango from the number one spot at Choorklop but told the Sundowns website: “It has been a childhood dream for me to join the club and one of my idols Brian Baloyi played for the club. I want to make sure that I win trophies many trophies I can with the club especially the CAF Champions League and add the second star”.

Motupa, who has been linked with Sundowns previously, has finally now made the move to Tshwane, and is also thrilled at the opportunity.

“It is a great feeling to join Mamelodi Sundowns, I am feeling happy and proud, they have been doing well for the past five years. I’m looking forward to doing well for myself, the club and the fans and what attracted me is that the club is always winning trophies every season and also they play in the CAF Champions League,” said Motupa.

Tricky winger Domingo, meanwhile, added: “Mamelodi Sundowns is a club with great history and I would love to be part of that history and not just to be part but to contribute to the club history and success. I want to win silverware with the club, that’s the main focus”

