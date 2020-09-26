Sundowns confirm triple signing

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Saturday that they have signed winger Haashim Domingo, striker Gift Motupa and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are excited to welcome the talented trio that formed part of the last class of the Wits legacy,” posted Sundowns on their official twitter feed.

“We hope they can emulate the hard work & spirit that Wits and their supporters carried for so long.”

The signing of the trio has been widely reported for some time, but Sundowns took until Saturday to make it official. Goss, 26, has just come off the back of an excellent season in goal for Wits, who were challenging for the Absa Premiership title for much of the campaign.

He may, however, find it difficult to oust Denis Onyango as first choice in the Masandawana goal next season.

Domingo, 25, was signed by Wits in 2018 after a spell in Portugal, is a tricky winger but netted just six goals in two seasons at the Clever Boys, and Sundowns will no doubt hope that this can improve in his time at the Brazilians.

Motupa, 26, has a second chances at one of the so-called ‘Big Three’ after failing to fire at Orlando Pirates between 2015 and 2017. He was more successful at Baroka and then Wits, though he was never really a regular member of the Clever Boys starting line-up.

