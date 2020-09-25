Mkhulise needs to take notes from senior players – Lakay

Lakay says he took notes from the senior players around him, which included retired players such as Thabo September and Ricardo Katza and a couple of his current Sundowns teammates including captain Hlompho Kekana.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic winger says the only way for Mkhulise and the likes to develop into household names in the premium division, they have learned from the veterans.

“I have played with Tebogo Lenagerman, Denis Onyango, Hlompho and Anthony Laffor at SuperSport and for me as youngster back then, it was all about learning from the senior players, doing whatever they were doing to succeed because it is evident with what they have achieved,” said Lakay.

“When I speak to the youngsters at Sundowns, I tell them that I was the youngest in the SuperSport team when I got to the senior team. There was Daine Klate, Katza, David Kannemeyer, Siyabonga Nkosi and all other experienced players. I just told myself that I have to learn from them because at the end of the day they won’t advise you to do wrong things, they will advise you to do the right things” he added.

“In order for them to succeed, they need to do what they have been doing. If you look at the way they performed in the bio-bubble, they helped the team a lot and I think it is evident that Sundowns have a bright future with the youngsters and hopefully we can continue with the success,” Lakay concluded.

