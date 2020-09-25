Five players that could join Pirates

The Buccaneers have managed to secure the services of Thulani Hlatswayo, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzukamanja and Collins Makgaka.

However, the club has been linked with a number of players and with the transfer window still wide open, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe looks at five more possible signings that coach Josef Zinnbauer might bring on board to bolster his squad further.

Richard Ofori

The Maritzburg United goalkeeper has done well for the club in the past few seasons and his prowess has seen him being target by Pirates for a while now. Ofori has many admirers with former players at the club believing he would be suitable to compete for the number spot with current first choice keeper Wayne Sandilands.

Bongi Ntuli

The AmaZulu FC goal-poacher has proved to be one of the top finishers in the league with the striker being among top 10 scorers in the PSL for second consecutive time this past season. In the 2018/2019 season, he scored seven goals and e managed to improve vastly this past campaign by banging in 13 goals.

Sifiso Hlanti

Now a free agent after the end of the Bidvest Wits, Hlanti is one of the best left-backs in the country who is also part of the South African senior national men’s team. He has built great partnership with Thulani Hlatswayo at Bidvest Wits and with Hlatswayo already in the books of the Buccaneers, Pirates might just want to see that partnership continue by securing the left-back’s signature to form a stable back-line.

Thabang Monare

Just like Hlanti, Monare is also a free agent and he is linked with both Bucs and their rivals Kaizer Chiefs. The midfielder has previously stated he would like to play for Amakhosi, but with the still awaiting their appeal on their transfer ban, the midfielder could easily see himself joining Bucs with the league set to resume in a couple of weeks.

Rushine de Reuck

The lanky Maritzburg United defender has been deemed as one of the future Bafana Bafana player having nicely slotted in that Maritzburg squad since his first year playing too flight football in 2017. At the age of 24-years, the central defender has been reported to be in his way to Pirates since last year and now with the transfer window still open, it remains to be seen whether he might just jump ship and join the Sea Robbers.

