Pirates striker set to join French club

Mhango was the joint top goal scorer in the local top-flight last season and has since attracted interest from Asia and Europe.

“There is interest, that is for sure. But whether Pirates have accepted an offer or not, I am not sure. But there are things that suggest they have. Their sudden signing of Terrence Dvukamanja (formerly with Bidvest Wits) means something and that could be that one of their foreign strikers is leaving. It could be Mhango or (Justin) Shonga,” said a source.

