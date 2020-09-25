PSL News 25.9.2020 10:40 am

Pirates striker set to join French club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates striker set to join French club

Gabadinho Mhango. Pic: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Gabadinho Mhango could be on his way to Europe as Orlando Pirates look to have accepted an offer for him from an unnamed team in France, Phakaaathi Plus has learned.

Mhango was the joint top goal scorer in the local top-flight last season and has since attracted interest from Asia and Europe.

“There is interest, that is for sure. But whether Pirates have accepted an offer or not, I am not sure. But there are things that suggest they have. Their sudden signing of Terrence Dvukamanja (formerly with Bidvest Wits) means something and that could be that one of their foreign strikers is leaving. It could be Mhango or (Justin) Shonga,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition