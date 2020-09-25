PSL News 25.9.2020 06:01 am

SABC trolled over DStv Premiership launch

Jonty Mark
The DStv Premiership logo. Pic: DStv

The new DStv Premiership logo and trophy, meanwhile, elicited mixed reviews on social media as a new era for South African top flight football begins.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) took a healthy amount of stick on social media on Thursday evening, as the Premier Soccer League announced the DStv Premiership, with the satellite broadcaster the new sponsor of South Africa’s premium domestic football league.

The SABC has become very much the bridesmaid in local football ever since the PSL signed a lucrative broadcast deal with SuperSport in 2007. And the league’s partnership with DStv, following the withdrawal of Absa. as sponsors, is only likely to move the national broadcaster further away from the domestic game.

The DStv Premiership comes with a new blue and white logo and a new trophy, and these were met with a mixed reaction.

 

 

