SABC trolled over DStv Premiership launch

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) took a healthy amount of stick on social media on Thursday evening, as the Premier Soccer League announced the DStv Premiership, with the satellite broadcaster the new sponsor of South Africa’s premium domestic football league.

READ MORE: It’s the DStv Premiership! PSL announces new sponsor for SA top flight

The SABC has become very much the bridesmaid in local football ever since the PSL signed a lucrative broadcast deal with SuperSport in 2007. And the league’s partnership with DStv, following the withdrawal of Absa. as sponsors, is only likely to move the national broadcaster further away from the domestic game.

“You are watching the DStv premier league on SABC 1…” ???? — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 24, 2020

Imagine the SABC commentators “welcome to the DSTV Premiership, a match between KC and superport united” ah aa a pic.twitter.com/qopw6FAvCu — Bonga Shabangu (@Wise_Bonga) September 24, 2020

The DStv Premiership comes with a new blue and white logo and a new trophy, and these were met with a mixed reaction.

BREAKING NEWS #PSLAnnouncement: We are happy to announce that we are the new official title sponsor of the @OfficialPSL. Babize Bonke! #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/bm8OE3P2Rz — DStv (@DStv) September 24, 2020

Welcome to the new era of @OfficialPSL! Babize bonke to vote on who will be the first to take home the new #DStvPrem trophy. THREAD: pic.twitter.com/uVJ0h64a6W — DStv (@DStv) September 24, 2020

This new DSTV Premiership Trophy looks really good and so prestigious. It looks quite different to other major trophies that we’re used to in world football #DStvPrem — Nduey Vuitton (@Nduey_Escobar) September 24, 2020

Really Excited Seeing The New DSTV Premiership Trophy ????❤️That’s Art! #DstvPrem — Neo The YoungPrince ????❤️???????? (@Prince_Mash10) September 24, 2020

The dstv premiership trophy looks more like superman incubating hatch or is it me eyes deceiving me…. #PSLAnnouncement???????????????? pic.twitter.com/XjjRbQD1gi — Shalashaska (@Hoerang26) September 24, 2020

I prefer the absa premiership trophy than the new dstv one #DstvPrem #PSLAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/zCppmIZE0D — Heisenberg (@LordMntungwa) September 24, 2020

???????? Nice logo for the DSTV Premiership. pic.twitter.com/ERNUgWceTM — African Insider ???????????????????????? (@African_Insider) September 24, 2020

Congratulations to @dstvza for being the new @premiersoccerleague_sa sponsor. It’ll start with the 2020-21 DStv Premiership. Nice logo there. pic.twitter.com/vPEnQfv6VF — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) September 24, 2020

That Dstv Premiership logo has some resemblance to skin lotion logos.???? #DStvPrem — The Wryter (@SelloMolekwa2) September 24, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.