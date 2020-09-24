It’s the DSTV Premiership! PSL announces new sponsor for SA top flight.

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza on Thursday announced satellite broadcaster DSTV as the new sponsors of South Africa’s top domestic league.

The Premier Soccer League’s relationship with Multichoice, DSTV’s parent company, dates back years, with SuperSport purchasing the franchise of Pretoria City as far back as 1994, and putting SuperSport United on the map.

In 2007, the PSL signed a ground-breaking television broadcast deal with SuperSport that continues to the present day.

DSTV have come on board after Absa Bank ended their 13-year sponsorship of the Absa Premiership at the end of the 2019/20 season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.