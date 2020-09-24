PSL News 24.9.2020 04:54 pm

SuperSport reacts to reported club sale

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Gamphani Lungu of Supersport United celebrates with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Supersport United and Polokwane City at the Bidvest Stadium ,Johannesburg on the 19 August 2020 ©Lee Warren Gallo images/BackpagePix

SuperSport United has denied that the Pretoria-based side is up for sale.

The club has come out to refute reports that surfaced on Wednesday claiming the club could be sold to anyone who can meet the current owners asking price.

The reports surfaced after it was rumoured that Multichoice which is the co-owner of SuperSport United will be the main sponsor of the PSL after a deal between the league and Absa bank expired at the end of the 2019/2020.

According to the statement from the club they are not selling the status of the team. United is of the oldest clubs in the PSL era

“We have been made aware of the rumours and speculation regarding the potential sale of the club,” read the statement from the club.

“These are untrue. We can categorically state that there have been no such approaches and, more importantly, the club is not up for sale.”

