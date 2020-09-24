PSL News 24.9.2020 10:13 am

High hopes for success in Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 02 September 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of winning their appeal against a two-year transfer ban imposed by Fifa last year have been raised after Zambia’s Nkana FC won theirs and have been given the green light to sign new players. 

Amakhosi lodged their appeal early this month and are now waiting on the outcome which is expected today or on Friday.

The Naturena based side were handed a two-year ban after they were found to have acted inappropriately in their dealings with Madagascar side Fosa Juniors, over the signing of Adriamirado Adrianarimanana in 2018.

But with Nkana having managed to win their appeal, Amakhosi will hope for positive news from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Nkana’s situation is different to Chiefs’ however -they had a contract dispute with their former Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams, and not another club.

Nkana managed to make an agreement with the player who had taken them to Fifa, after they failed to him his dues, and this is what caused the transfer ban to be lifted.

