High hopes for success in Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal

Amakhosi lodged their appeal early this month and are now waiting on the outcome which is expected today or on Friday.

The Naturena based side were handed a two-year ban after they were found to have acted inappropriately in their dealings with Madagascar side Fosa Juniors, over the signing of Adriamirado Adrianarimanana in 2018.

But with Nkana having managed to win their appeal, Amakhosi will hope for positive news from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Nkana’s situation is different to Chiefs’ however -they had a contract dispute with their former Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams, and not another club.

Nkana managed to make an agreement with the player who had taken them to Fifa, after they failed to him his dues, and this is what caused the transfer ban to be lifted.

