Swallows net lethal Ghanaian striker 

Swallows FC have added Ghanaian striker Daniel Gozar to their squad as they prepare for their first season in the top flight after a five year hiatus.

After winning automatic promotion last month, the club have quietly gone about strengthening their team as they look to re-establish themselves as a big club in South African football yet again.

Gozar is a 26-year-old credible striker who was at GladAfrica Championship side Free State Stars last season and contributed 11 goals to Ea Lla Koto’s campaign.

The Dube Birds have already secured the services of experienced and well-travelled former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama and former Chippa United attacker Ruzaigh Gamaldien, as well as promising defender Njabulo Ngcobo and sensational midfielder Moeketsi Makhanya from Uthongathi and JDR Stars respectively.

The side are said to not be done in the transfer market as yet and are still to announce the names of players who will not be retained for the upcoming season.

Swallows FC

has secured the signature of Striker Daniel Gozar

Welcome to the Nest.#SwallowsFC#TheBirdsAreBack pic.twitter.com/T2h6bHLlhg — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) September 23, 2020

