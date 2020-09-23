Former Chiefs star Khanye reacts to Sheppard, Zwane’s appointments

Sheppard and Arthur Zwane were announced as Amakhosi assistant coaches to coach Gavin Hunt this week.

READ: Sheppard delighted to have finally joined Kaizer Chiefs

Speaking to Robert Marawa on his show on Monday, Khanye said he was happy with Sheppard’s appointment, but added that he had reservations about Zwane.

“I love Dillon Sheppard in terms of what he did in development at Wits. Dillon played football and he is tactically good. He is a student of the late Ted Dumitru and he comes from the School of Excellence. I watched Dillon at a young age and I also played against him at junior ranks. He is a very knowledgeable guy, you can tell that he learnt from the likes of Ted,” said Khanye.

“Dillon did well at the Wits development together with Ashley (Makhanya). Their style of play at the junior ranks was not the same with the senior side in terms of their technique and passing game.”

“As for Arthur, like I said I have my reservations about him. He is the legend of the club and I have played with him [at Chiefs], he knows the club well, but in terms of coaching, he is yet to convince me on that.

“It’s been six years since he took over [as head coach of the development side], but I’m yet to see a young player that comes from him that fits into the Chiefs philosophy. In fact, there’s only one player and that is (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo, but you can’t tell me that out of six years he has been coaching the development players, he only managed to produce one.”

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Khanye has been receiving death threats for his constant criticism of Chiefs.

Efforts to get a comment from the former Amakhosi dribbling wizard proved futile as his phone went to voicemail.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.