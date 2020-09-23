Khoza to announce new league sponsor?

Speculation as to who would take over from Absa is something that has been going on since the banking giant announced they would no longer continue their relationship with the PSL. Some reports have listed Bidvest as the next title sponsor but this week MultiChoice has emerged as a favourite.

If it is indeed MultiChoice who takes over, Khoza will be expected to clarify what will happen with the MultiChoice Diski Challenge as there have been rumours that the youth development competition may be closed if a new sponsor for it is not found promptly.

Khoza is also expected to give the dates for the start of the new season as well give clarity on the sale of the Highlands Park status to TS Galaxy which has been a matter of public debate for a while now.

While Galaxy owner, Tim Sukazi has publicly declared that he has bought the club, Highlands shareholder Sinky Mnisi has been refuting those claims.

