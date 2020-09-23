Let coaches buy the players they want – Pitso

Many-a-time managers and sometimes club owners make the decision on who to sign as some teams would announce new signings and release players while the club has no head coach in place, which forces whoever steps in to inherit a team that is assembled by the administrators and the likes.

Mosimane says South African football must adopt a culture of allowing a coach and his technical team to lead the way into the transfer market.

“If results are on the coach then he must fall on his sword. Bring the players he wants, he trains them, selects the team, substitutes, and if he doesn’t win, we can say ‘we gave you the opportunity to do that and you did not do that’”, said Mosimane.

“But you can’t say the results are on me but certain things are not on me. A coach will always say a certain player was not bought by him, he will say ‘I did not want that player, I wanted this one because that is where the goals are coming in and this one is not scoring the goals’. So we (coaches) can also have an excuse,” he added.

Mosimane went on to suggest that if a coach will be sacked because of poor results, other heads must roll as well.

“I just believe that it is a principle that if a coach is going to be fired for the results, then [the administrators and team managers] must get fired for the work that they do.”

“The question is what are chances? If you ask me, I think it is better that I must choose the players that I want. But it is difficult because it is not your club and there are roles that are played. Like technical directors, what are their roles? Those things create a lot of anxiety and challenges. If he is here to buy players, then he is also responsible for the results,” said Mosimane.

