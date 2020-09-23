Komphela feels sorry Middendorp after losing the league title 

Amakhosi had enjoyed a comfortable lead in the league from last year, only to end up throwing the Championship title away in the last few games of the campaign to eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the season.

Just thinking about how everything went, the Golden Arrows coach, however, says it’s all part of the job of being a coach and says whatever happened to Chiefs’ last campaign should not be carried over to the new coach Gavin Hunt.

“Listen, they were almost there, it was only a matter of 30 minutes. I feel so sorry for Ernst Middendorp. Our job is such a thankless job, I feel sorry for Ernst, who could ever go through that? You are on top of the log for the whole season convincingly so,” said Komphela.

“You have a gap of double digits and with only 30 minutes to go you lose it (the league title). I still respect him for the strength he portrayed but listen that’s part of the game. It could have happened to anyone of us. However, that energy should not be transferred to Gavin.”

