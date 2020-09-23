PSL News 23.9.2020 03:47 pm

Kapini finds new home after Highlands Park exit

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Kapini finds new home after Highlands Park exit

Tapuwa Kapini of Highlands Park (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini has secured a new contract after leaving Highlands Park at the end of the season.

Kapini signed a one-year-deal with the new GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United for the upcoming season.

The sale of Highlands to TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi has seen a handful of stars leave the club, with Musa Nyatama signing for Swallows FC while Mthobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile were sold to Mamelodi Sundowns with each player signing a five year deal with the reigning Absa Premiership champions.

Kapini revealed he had signed for the side on his social media.

“Thank you for the prayers and words of encouragement. Proud to call SEKHUKHUNE UNITED F.C my new HOME!” wrote the former Warriors goalkeeper on his Twitter account.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Update Crocodile Bridge open, parks near full capacity this weekend – SANParks

local soccer Mixed reaction to new Kaizer Chiefs jerseys

Motoring News Long weekend getaway? Multiple R1k fines possible for expired license discs

Politics Defiant De Lille slams detractors

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,346 new cases bring SA’s total to 663,282


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition