It’s an honour to join Orlando Pirates – Hotto

Newly signed Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto has described his move to the Buccaneers as a ‘dream come true’.

Hotto joined Pirates from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits along with his former captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

“I am happy to join the club. It is a great honour to be here,” Hotto told the Pirates website.

“For me Orlando Pirates is a great team and as a boy growing up in Namibia it was the biggest club I knew in South Africa. Choosing Pirates for me was an easy decision. This is a club that always competes at the highest level and it is also a club which has a rich history,” he said.

Hotto added that he was looking forward to competing against the ‘best’ at Pirates.

“As a player it is always our aim to compete against the best. When we play against the best, we always need to raise our game to show our potential.

“Many players who are not at big teams know that not everyone gets to see them until a match against a big team comes along. This is where we use games against the likes of Pirates, Sundowns, Chiefs, etc to show people that we are just as talented as players from those teams,” continued the Namibian international.

“I always have this mentality when I play and it will not change now that I am at Pirates. Every game that I play, I make sure that I put in 110% effort. It’s just who I am,” concluded Hotto.

Hotto, who has also played for Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows in South Africa, scored nine goals and made five assists in all competitions for Wits last season.

