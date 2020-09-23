Mixed reaction to new Kaizer Chiefs jerseys

In a statement, Amakhosi said the home jersey incorporates a lion’s mane in the design to reflect the Bataung clan name.

“It’s a great coincidence that we launch and announce next season’s jerseys during Heritage month in South Africa,” said Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung. “The home jersey is a strong symbol of the lion’s mane. And this is fitting for our Chairman Kaizer Motaung who started this institution 50 years ago. We are now paving the way for the next 50 years as we move to the next generation of Chiefs lions and leaders.

“As Amakhosi we say you can’t stop the passion of our supporters as they are the catalyst for the brand.”

The away jersey is striking electric blue with gold trim around the neckline and sleeves to reflect the club’s prominence in African football.

“As a country and a club, we have been through much in the past few months. We now have a new sense of urgency to do better. The new collection is unconventional in design and colourful, it’s exactly what we need – the unexpected,” added Motaung.

The unveiling of the new jerseys was met with mixed reaction from fans on social media.

While some embraced the new designs, others were not that thrilled by them.

I love the Jersey and I read on the website the meaning behind the design and the Lion.

People don’t really understand the thought that goes into design our jerseys. I urge everyone to go read on the website what Jessica said about the Jersey.

Out 28 Sep. — Tshepiso Sereko (@reign_gentleman) September 22, 2020

Great work @KaizerChiefs this is great work and beautiful ❤✌ — SiyasangaSandla Langz Langeni (@Langz82L) September 22, 2020

To us real khosi fans who knows where the design comes from we are proud for not for not forgetting our history. pic.twitter.com/yCWyrzuwkJ — Kelvin_Nash@Lepara (@KelvinNashLepa1) September 22, 2020

Not impressed! It horrible ????????????

Why are you doing this to us Kaizer Chiefs Why? What did we do to deserve such treatment? pic.twitter.com/7LNEwGroO7 — Sifundo (@Msifundo1984) September 22, 2020

Braai FC. Pitso was right about this well rested team pic.twitter.com/845rLZeg3F — Domestic Treble Gang (@vigorous_____pf) September 22, 2020

why can’t you get the guy who designed this… The current design is a total disaster pic.twitter.com/Wcg6M6RiWB — The Beast (@Trey_TheBeast7) September 22, 2020

