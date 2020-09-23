PSL News 23.9.2020 10:58 am

Mixed reaction to new Kaizer Chiefs jerseys

Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday unveiled their new home and away kits for the 2020/21 season.

In a statement, Amakhosi said the home jersey incorporates a lion’s mane in the design to reflect the Bataung clan name.

“It’s a great coincidence that we launch and announce next season’s jerseys during Heritage month in South Africa,” said Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung. “The home jersey is a strong symbol of the lion’s mane. And this is fitting for our Chairman Kaizer Motaung who started this institution 50 years ago. We are now paving the way for the next 50 years as we move to the next generation of Chiefs lions and leaders.

“As Amakhosi we say you can’t stop the passion of our supporters as they are the catalyst for the brand.”

The away jersey is striking electric blue with gold trim around the neckline and sleeves to reflect the club’s prominence in African football.

“As a country and a club, we have been through much in the past few months. We now have a new sense of urgency to do better. The new collection is unconventional in design and colourful, it’s exactly what we need – the unexpected,” added Motaung.

The unveiling of the new jerseys was met with mixed reaction from fans on social media.

While some embraced the new designs, others were not that thrilled by them.



