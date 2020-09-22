Kaizer Chiefs release lion-inspired new home jersey

They may have been edged out as kings of the PSL jungle by Mamelodi Sundowns this season, but Kaizer Chiefs will hope a jersey based on the power of the lion can help them finish on top of the lot in the 2020/2021 campaign, set to begin next month.

Amakhosi unveiled their new home and away Nike jerseys on Tuesday afternoon, in a nod to the next fifty years of a club that celebrated its fiftieth anniversary in 2020.

The new 2020/2021 kits. Allow the spirit of the lion to awaken in you with our new home jersey. Let us also walk into the future with our electric blue away jersey FORWARD FOREVER AMAKHOSI!#Amakhosi4Life #ForwardForever pic.twitter.com/x5NUaWzYkS — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 22, 2020

“Ushering the next 50 years of Amakhosi, Kaizer Chiefs and Nike launched an incredible 2020/21 home and away collection that pays tribute to the club’s rich heritage,” read a statement on the club website.

“The home jersey draws inspiration from the icon and founder of the club, Kaizer Motaung. The jersey incorporates a lion’s mane in the design to reflect the Bataung clan name.”

“It’s a great coincidence that we launch and announce next season’s jerseys during Heritage month in South Africa,” says Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung. “The home jersey is a strong symbol of the lion’s mane. And this is fitting for our Chairman Kaizer Motaung who started this institution 50 years ago. We are now paving the way for the next 50 years as we move to the next generation of Chiefs lions and leaders.

“As Amakhosi we say you can’t stop the passion of our supporters as they are the catalyst for the brand.”

“As a country and a club, we have been through much in the past few months. We now have a new sense of urgency to do better. The new collection is unconventional in design and colourful, it’s exactly what we need – the unexpected.

“Gold and black are our traditional colours, while blue is the colour of the sky and sea. It is often associated with royalty, depth and stability. It symbolises trust, loyalty, wisdom, confidence, intelligence, faith and the truth. It is futuristic and represents the technological aspects of the jersey.”

The jersey reveal lacked a bit of drama, as Chiefs had actually already basically unveiled their new jerseys, when they put out a picture of assistant coaches Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane wearing them the previous day.

The new Chiefs jerseys are on sale from Monday September 28.

