Komphela says Hunt deserves the Chiefs coaching job

Komphela, who had a stint with Amakhosi, having been at the helm of the Naturena based outfit from 2015 to 2018 knows the difficulties and pressure that comes with leading a side like Chiefs.

“It’s going to be very interesting (to see Hunt leading Chiefs), but first of all I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Gavin Hunt and wish him the very best, he is a very close friend of mine make no mistake. I don’t think with the utmost respect to all the available coaches in the country, I don’t think there is anyone more deserving. He deserves a shot as well and his pedigree as well. All I can is that I am not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs supporters what to do,” said Komphela.

The Arrows coach added that in order for Hunt to get things rolling, what happened at the club this past season in terms of losing the league on the last day of the campaign should be forgotten.

“I am not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs management what to do, but all I can say in terms of football is that maybe the best way to move forward faster is to move forward with the one (coach) you have. Because if you want to move forward with the one you have at the back of the previous energy, you complicate things. I just wish Gavin Hunt will step in, but he is thick-skinned, he is a big boy. He’s been in the league for years.”

Hunt replaced German-born coach Ernst Middendorp, joining Amakhosi from his previous job at the now-dissolved Bidvest Wits.

