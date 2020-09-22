Chiefs players expected to start training this week

PSL News 22.9.2020 04:34 pm

Kaizer Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa says they are expecting to start with activities on Thursday to prepare for the new season following the arrival of new coach Gavin Hunt.

Amakhosi appointed Hunt as their new coach last week before confirming that Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane as his assistants on Monday.

Maphosa says plans to prepare for the 2020/21 season were already in place having been lined-out by former coach Ernst Middendorp, but obviously now with Hunt at the helm, everything is going to change.

“To put it in general terms we are back but in terms of activities … you might be asking a question about being back in the field training and so forth. We are still building up, we just got a new coach, new assistant coach so there will be a number of meetings taking place this week,” said the Chiefs communication officer.

“We have players coming back from the break, tests are taking place … Remember we closed off with another coach who had a plan that was going to be implemented  and dates set, but now I’m sure a new coach will come up with new dates (for pre-season training). But I think on Thursday that’s when we will start with activities.”

