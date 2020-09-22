Tyson – I’ve always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates

Thulani Hlatshwayo has said that while other teams were chasing his signature, the only team he wanted to sign for was his boyhood club from Soweto.

The Bafana Bafana captain was announced as a Pirates player this week, along with Namibian winger Deon Hotto, with both players signed from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

“Honestly speaking, there were other teams that were after my services … out of respect for them I won’t mention them but as I’ve said earlier, I’ve always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates and secondly the club has been after me for a long time now,” said Hlatshwayo, in an interview with the Orlando Pirates official website on Tuesday.

“Obviously, growing up in Soweto, one always dreams to play for one of the big teams and to play for Bafana Bafana. The timing was just right. I felt I was ready to make the move.”

“In Soweto all boys dream of playing for either Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs. I come from a family where most people support Pirates, except my mother who supports Chiefs. For me personally, I have always supported Pirates especially during the Kosta Papic era which had … Tso Vilakazi, Joseph Makhanya and Lebohang Mokoena,” he added.

“So, I can say it’s definitely a dream come true for me to be playing for this team, a team with such a rich history. Our job now is to contribute to this history by getting the club back to where it belongs.”

Hlatshwayo now can’t wait to play Chiefs in his first ever Soweto derby next season.

“Without a doubt, I consider the Soweto Derby, as one of the biggest matches in the world. I put it up there at the same level as some of the big matches in Europe and South America,” he said.

“I am looking forward to playing in my first Soweto Derby. This is a match for the fans and communities across South Africa. But at the same time this is only one match, our goal this season is to be consistent over a period of time because at the end of the day the winning team [league title] will be the one that was most consistent throughout the entire season.”