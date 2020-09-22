Sheppard delighted to have finally joined Kaizer Chiefs

Speaking to SAFM Sport, the former Bafana Bafana star said he ended up signing for Mamelodi Sundowns instead after failing to find a spot in the Chiefs squad.

“It’s an interesting story, in 2006 when I came back from Europe I wanted to sign for Kaizer Chiefs,” said Sheppard, who was appointed as Gavin Hunt’s assistant along with ex-Chiefs star Arthur Zwane.

“Unfortunately at the time they didn’t have a spot for me so my agent told me that I was going to join another club (Mamelodi Sundowns), which I did, who are very big rivals now so yeah it’s an honour and privilege.

“I am here now as a coach so it’s a huge opportunity for me to now learn and grow. We know the challenges that a big club like Kaizer Chiefs deserve and they want to win trophies. It’s been a while and hopefully we can continue towards that.

“What a huge honour and privilege to be finally being a part of the biggest team in South Africa. It’s something that came and I am really pleased that everything is done now and I can’t wait to get to work,” he said.

Sheppard, who worked with Hunt at Seven Stars and at Bidvest Wits, added that he was delighted to be working with him again at Amakhosi.

“At Seven Stars he gave me my debut in 1998, he brought me back to Wits when I was 35 years old, he gave me three more seasons and we ended up winning the league and the MTN8. He gave me an opportunity as a second assistant and then the first couple of months we won the Telkom (Knockout). So that was my first trophy and first taste of silverware as a coach.

“He advised me to take up an Under-17 coaching role while I was still playing so thanks to Gavin who gave me huge opportunities to be involved, so now he has given me the opportunity to work side by side with him,” concluded Sheppard.

