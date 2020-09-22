Ex-Bafana captain Radebe joins Safa technical committee

The committee, which was compiled during the Safa NEC meeting over the weekend, also includes Boebie Solomons, Farouk Khan and Sudesh Singh.

Other members are: David Nyathi, Fabian McCarthy, Greg Mashilo, Molefi Ntseki, Arthur Zwane, Helman Mkhalele, Desiree Ellis, Simphiwe Dludlu, Sheryl Botes, Jabulile Baloyi, Maud Khumalo, Sharleen Booysens and Anna Neyman.

“The South African Football Association has consolidated its Technical Committee by roping in the expertise of several ex-footballers and coaches,” Safa said in a statement.

“The committee is chaired by Safa NEC senior member Jack Maluleka who himself was an accomplished soccer player. His deputy is a football legend, Buddha Mathathe who is also the president of the SA Masters and Legends Association.

“Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United legend, Lucas Radebe is back in the committee and joins another decorated player David Nyathi in the set-up.

“Among other members of the Technical Committee are Boebie Solomons, Farouk Khan, Sudesh Singh and president of the SA Football Coaches Association, Greg Mashilo.

“All national team coaches form part of the Technical Committee as well as the Technical Director.”

Radebe’s appointment to the technical committee coul been seen by many as a stepping stone he needs to realise his dream of taking over the Safa presidency job one day, having failed to land the post in the past.

Two years ago, the former Bafana and Leeds United captain was nominated to oppose Danny Jordaan for the presidency, but he failed to meet requirements.

