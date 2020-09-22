PSL News 22.9.2020 10:54 am

Mothibantwa hails Khoza for signing future Pirates captain Hlatshwayo

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Mothibantwa hails Khoza for signing future Pirates captain Hlatshwayo

Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto unveiled by Orlando Pirates.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Lebo Mothibantwa says the Sea Robbers have made their intentions clear for next season following the signing of defender Thulani Hlatshwayo and striker Deon Hotto from Bidvest Wits.

The pair joined the Soweto giants on long term deals following the sale of the Clever Boys to Limpopo outfit TTM.

READ: Pirates confirm Hlatshwayo, Hotto signings

Mothibantwa is confident Hotto and Hlatshwayo will hit the ground running at Pirates and will make an impact at the club next season which will be German coach Josef Zinnbauer’s first full season with the club.

“Hotto and Hlatshwayo are really good singings for Pirates, the people responsible for getting the players to commit to the club should be congratulated,” Mothibantwa told Phakaaathi.

“These are the type of players they need to be signing, Pirates is a big team and they need to sign international players like Hotto and Hlatshwayo.

“Hlatshwayo is definitely a pure leader who could someday take over from Happy Jele as the captain of the club. He is a player who steps up and scores crucial goals for the clubs he played for and he is a fighter. Pirates needs a leader like that to take over from Jele one day,” concluded Mothibantwa

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Motorists set to pay for Gautrain expansion

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests

World Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran

Eish! WATCH: Thief steals Newcastle municipality’s job application box

Politics Political future of three ANC Gauteng leaders hangs in the balance


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition