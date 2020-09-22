Mothibantwa hails Khoza for signing future Pirates captain Hlatshwayo

The pair joined the Soweto giants on long term deals following the sale of the Clever Boys to Limpopo outfit TTM.

Mothibantwa is confident Hotto and Hlatshwayo will hit the ground running at Pirates and will make an impact at the club next season which will be German coach Josef Zinnbauer’s first full season with the club.

“Hotto and Hlatshwayo are really good singings for Pirates, the people responsible for getting the players to commit to the club should be congratulated,” Mothibantwa told Phakaaathi.

“These are the type of players they need to be signing, Pirates is a big team and they need to sign international players like Hotto and Hlatshwayo.

“Hlatshwayo is definitely a pure leader who could someday take over from Happy Jele as the captain of the club. He is a player who steps up and scores crucial goals for the clubs he played for and he is a fighter. Pirates needs a leader like that to take over from Jele one day,” concluded Mothibantwa

