PSL News 21.9.2020 05:01 pm

Pirates players feared Khune more than me – Khuzwayo

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Pirates players feared Khune more than me – Khuzwayo

Brilliant Khuzwayo (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo says reflected on winning the MTN 8 club for Amakhosi is a stunning performance.

The former Chiefs goalkeeper went down memory lane by recalling one of his best performances for the Soweto giants, a match were their bitter rivals thought they will get the better of him and lift the cup in the final played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs make it to the final of the MTN8 in 2014 and went up against Orlando Pirates, Amakhosi supporters were shaking in their boots because the club’s first-choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was out injured. But then coach Stuart Baxter was confident Khuzwayo can step into Khune’s shoes comfortably.

Baxter was famously described Khune has his Ferrari that had gone in for servicing and he had to use Khuzwayo whom he labelled a Porsche.

“That game was one of the best I ever played,” Khuzwayo told Chiefs’ website.

“Some Pirates players were already teasing that they would score a lot of goals with Itu out injured,” Khuzwayo reflects. “It was typical pre-match banter. It didn’t bother me. My focus was on my job, which was to keep a clean sheet and take the cup.”

