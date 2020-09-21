Ex-Chiefs striker preparing for new career path

Gordinho secured a deal to the Danish side at the age of 30 with the help of Rusike. The former Chiefs defender left Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2019/2020 season after the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila boss Masala Mulaudzi.

Rusike has been vocal in the past on social media about the treatment of players and the transfer of players around the world from one club to another. With the striker hitting the 30-year mark which sees a lot of players being devalued and released to smaller teams, Rusike is carving a new path for himself in football.

Gordinho thanked Rusike for making his move overseas possible with the Stabæk IF striker being part of the negotiations in Denmark.

“Excited to announce my new club and home Viborg FF. Thanks to everyone that made this possible especially Matthew Rusike,” read the tweet from

