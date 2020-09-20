PSL News 20.9.2020 01:56 pm

Ex-Pirates, Sundowns star Nyatama completes Swallows switch

Khaya Ndubane
Ex-Pirates, Sundowns star Nyatama completes Swallows switch

Musa Nyatama with Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa

Newly-promoted Premiership side Swallows FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Musa Nyatama.

The 33-year-old midfielder joins the Birds on a free transfer after partying ways with Highlands Park following the club sake to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

READ: Stellenbosch snap up former Chiefs and Wits defender Macheke

Nyatama joins fellow veteran players Lebogang Mokoena and Vuyo Mere who have been retained by Swallows following their promotion to the elite league.

The Birds on Thursday also announced the signing of former JDR Stars striker Moeketsi Makhanya.

Makhanya was once a reported target of the PSL ‘Big Three’ – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns – following his good season for Stars in the National First Division in the 2018/19 season, but that move never materialised.

Meanwhile, Swallows are believed to be in talks with Chiefs for the services of midfielder Given Thibedi. Thibedi, who was on loan at Swallows from Chiefs, played a major role in helping the Birds get promotion now Swallows want to retain him for the 2020/21 season.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Minister’s bodyguard leaves loaded gun on plane

Springboks Springboks must play in the Rugby Championship – De Villiers

Business News UIF Ters payments to resume on Monday

Business News Comair to delist from JSE as business rescue plan adopted

Society Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition