‘Kaizer Chiefs blew it’, says Sundowns coach Mosimane

Chiefs missed out on the league title to Sundowns on the final match of the season when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC.

READ: Hunt not the solution for Kaizer Chiefs – Khanye

Chiefs were leading the standings on goal difference going into the final round of matches, but they were held by Bakgaga while the Brazilians handed Black Leopards a 3-0 drubbing at the Dobsonville Stadium.

Speaking to PowerFM, Mosimane said Chiefs had everything going their way including match officials decisions this season and should have won the league title.

“They had a 13 points gap and I have always said they benefited from some referees mistakes. I mean how many times did they benefit from referees’ mistakes this season. With all these benefits and 13 points, they blew it at the end and we capitalized to win it,” said Mosimane during an interview with Kwena Moabelo on Power FM.

“We dropped a lot of points during the bio bubble. Our first two matches were draws against Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park. We also lost against Cape Town City. But Chiefs were worse than us during the bubble,” added Mosimane.

Mosimane said even though he has won the five league titles, he still wanted to achieve more as a coach.

“Carlo Ancelotti who has won the Champions League and titles in Italy has joined Everton and [Marcelo] Bielsa went to the Championship to join Leeds, I mean these are top coaches, but they remain humble, so who am I to say that I have won everything in football.”

The former Bafana Bafana mentor also explained the decision for Sundowns to sign many new players ahead of next season. Sundowns are said to have signed eight players going into the 2020/21 season.

“We’re not signing players to win the Absa Premiership, we can win it with the current squad. But the truth is that the squad that won the treble this season and in 2016/17 are 33, 34 and we need to form a new base of young players,” commented Mosimane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.