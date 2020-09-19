Hunt not the solution for Kaizer Chiefs – Khanye

Chiefs on Thursday announced Hunt as their new coach, ending speculation on who will replace Ernst Middendorp who was fired after losing the Premiership title on the last day of the season.

Khanye insists that Hunt’s style of play is similar to that of Middendorp,

“For me, I’m not OK [about the appointment of Hunt as new Chiefs coach]. I don’t believe in that coach [Hunt]. A coach that does not have a star player, I don’t believe in that coach. The culture of Kaizer Chiefs requires that a coach must have a star player because when Chiefs have star players it makes it easy for the national team,” Khanye told iDiski TV where he is an analyst.

“Bringing Gavin Hunt to Chiefs is not a solution, because Hunt is the same coach as Ernst Middendorp. Their teams play high balls and they rely on set pieces, throw ins. I’m very disappointed with Hunt’s appointment. They should have gone for Eric Tinkler and be assisted by Cavin Johnson, or Tinkler assisted by Lehlohonolo Seema,” added Khanye.

“Personally, I have nothing against the coach. He is a good coach, but not a Kaizer Chiefs coach. He’ll probably be lucky to win something, but the coach that comes after him will find the team as a mess again. Like I said, the problem at Chiefs did not start with Middendorp, it started with Stuart Baxter, who won ugly. The foundation he left for Middendorp was a disaster.”

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about who will Hunt appoint as his assistant. The names of Dillon Sheppard, Arthur Zwane, Kwanele Kopo and Doctor Khumalo have been bandied about in the media.

