Worry over MDC future with Multichoice rumoured to be PSL’s next sponsor

Phakaaathi Reporter
Multichoice Diski Challenge (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The PSL are expected to announce their new sponsor next week after Absa ended their 10 year run as the main sponsor citing financial difficulties as the reason.

With Multichoice rumoured to be taking over as the PSL’s title sponsor, there are worries that this could affect youth development as it might spell an end to the Multichoice Diski Challenge which has been giving young layers a platform to play competitively over the past few years.
“I have heard through the wind that the MDC might be delayed or cancelled for next season as a new sponsor would have to be found should Multichoice take over from Absa as the league sponsor. That would be a bummer indeed because it had just been converted into an Under-19 league and promised to churn out young talent,” said a source.
