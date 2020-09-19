AmaZulu chasing Highlands star Ramagalela signature

Ntuli was Usuthu’s best player last season with his 12 goals contributing immensely to the club’s survival but he has made an unexpected request to leave the team. READ: TTM release reported Chiefs targets Usuthu have however rejected the reports about Ntuli with the player quoted refuting the claims on the club’s website.

Phakaaathi, meanwhile, has it on good authority that Usuthu have set their sights on Ramagalela.

“They are not sure yet if they will be able to convince Ntuli to stay but they have already started looking for a striker in the same mold as him and RamaG fits the profile. They have set out to lure him to Durban. It should be easy with the uncertainty that’s happening with Highlands Park,” said a source.

