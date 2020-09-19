Stellenbosch snap up former Chiefs and Wits defender Macheke

The 26-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs is said to have signed a three-year deal with Steve Barker’s team.

READ: TTM release reported Chiefs targets

Macheke is one of the former Wits players who decided against moving to Venda to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Tshakhuma bought the status of Wits towards the end of last season.

Stellies announced Macheke’s signing on their official Twitter account.

CONFIRMED! ????✍️#SFC is pleased to announce its latest acquisition in the successful signing of Zitha Macheke from Bidvest Wits. The #stelliesfamily welcomes you. ???? Signed ✍️✅

Sealed ????✅

Delivered ????✅#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch#ChoiceOfChampions pic.twitter.com/e0MJSUxbK7 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 18, 2020

Macheke, a product of the Chiefs development team, was promoted by Amakhosi in 2014.

The defender, however, failed to cement his place in the Chiefs starting line-up and was often sent on loan.

After spending time on loan at Thanda Royal Zulu and Chippa United, Macheke joined Wits as a free agent in July last year.

Last season, he made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Students in the 2019/20 season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.