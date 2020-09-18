Leopards maul Ajax to secure Premiership status 

Lidoda Duvha’s Isaac Masia put his side in their lead early in the game, before Mwape Musonda concluded the game with a tap in during the second stanza.

With the win, Leopards registered nine points in the three-team mini league tournament, having first won against against Ajax in their opening game of the playoffs, before beating Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila and another win against the Urban Warriors.

Ajax are second with six points after three games and have no chance of catching Leopards who still have one more game against Tshakhuma.

The game started well for Leopards with the Limpopo team finding the back of the net earlier in the 14th minute through Masia’s header.

Ajax had a chance to equalise when they had a clear cut opportunity after Dale Wakefield found himself with only the goalkeeper to beat, but the winger’s shot was off target.

Leopards keeper King Ndlovu made a double save in the opening minutes of the second half that kept Leopards in the lead.

Ajax coach Calvin Marlin introduced veteran Thabo Mosadi and youngster Keagan Johannes to try and go in for an equaliser.

However, with the attacks that Ajax were coming with, Leopards remained stable and firm at the back.

It was up until Musonda came sealed the win and the saving the clubs status with only 11 minutes of regular time remaining when he scored the second of the match to give Leopards the maximum points, but most importantly to secure their PSL status.

Leopards still have to face off with TTM in their last game of the playoffs.

