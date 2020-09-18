Pirates reward veteran defender Jele with contract extension 

PSL News 18.9.2020 03:40 pm

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
The defender recorded the second most minutes played behind goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands at the club, making him one of the key players at the club. 

Orlando Pirates has rewarded their skipper Happy Jele with a contract extension which will see him remain with the the side in the 2020/21 season.

In his thankful message to the team, Jele describes the club as his home and says he has enjoyed a good working relationship with the club chairman Irvin Khoza.

“This is a place I called home since I joined as a 19-year old. The matter of the contract has never been an issue for me because this is home. I have a very good relationship with the Chairman, the door is always open for me. If ever I have issues, I can always go to him.”

The 33-year old Mpumalanga born defender joined the Buccaneers in 2006.

The defender has won many trophies at the club including a historic double treble.

