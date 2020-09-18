PSL News 18.9.2020 12:53 pm

Sundowns unveil Highlands Park duo

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala from Highlands Park.

The pair has signed five-year deals with the Brazilians as coach Pitso Mosimane looks to build a fierce team to defend their treble next season.

Phakaaathi reported earlier that Shalulile and Mvala were close to Sundowns switch following the completion of the 2019/20 season after a source told this website that Sundowns had tabled offers for the duo. Now Sundowns has confirmed the players’ capture.

READ: Mvala and Shalulile close to Sundowns switch

Shalulile, who finished the 2019/20 season as joint PSL top goalscorer with Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango, says his move was motivated by the desire to play in the Caf Champions League.

“I joined Sundowns because I think it’s one of the best clubs in Africa and I want to win trophies. It’s a platform for me to play in Africa with the Caf Champions League,“ Shalulile told the Sundowns website.

READ: Is Doctor Khumalo on his way back to Chiefs

Mvala said he was looking forward to winning trophies with the Brazilians.

“Every season Sundowns competes for trophies, which is something you want as a player, to win something for yourself, for your family, for the supporters, for everyone, I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, so that we can share good moments and keep winning,” said Mvala.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Come on Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, it’s time to grab the title race by the balls 2.9.2020
Dear Baroka players and Pitso, it ends on the field 2.9.2020
‘I warned my players about set-pieces’, says frustrated Pitso 31.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Society Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SAA gets R10.5bn bailout and activities that are banned under Level 1

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: Number of tests conducted surpasses four million

Eish! WATCH: Car chase between SAPS motorbike, Ford ST and ‘stolen’ Nissan 1400

Covid-19 SA moving from ‘eye of storm’, but virus still a threat – Dlamini-Zuma


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition