Sundowns unveil Highlands Park duo

The pair has signed five-year deals with the Brazilians as coach Pitso Mosimane looks to build a fierce team to defend their treble next season.

Phakaaathi reported earlier that Shalulile and Mvala were close to Sundowns switch following the completion of the 2019/20 season after a source told this website that Sundowns had tabled offers for the duo. Now Sundowns has confirmed the players’ capture.

Shalulile, who finished the 2019/20 season as joint PSL top goalscorer with Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango, says his move was motivated by the desire to play in the Caf Champions League.

“I joined Sundowns because I think it’s one of the best clubs in Africa and I want to win trophies. It’s a platform for me to play in Africa with the Caf Champions League,“ Shalulile told the Sundowns website.

Mvala said he was looking forward to winning trophies with the Brazilians.

“Every season Sundowns competes for trophies, which is something you want as a player, to win something for yourself, for your family, for the supporters, for everyone, I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, so that we can share good moments and keep winning,” said Mvala.

