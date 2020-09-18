TTM release reported Chiefs targets

The new top-flight side opted not to retain the duo’s services having purchased the Bidvest Wits Premiership status.

“Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club confirmed the release of Sifiso Hlanti and Thabang Monare with immediate effect.”

“The club would like to take this opportunity to thank both players for their outstanding contributions and wishing them good luck in their future careers,” read a statement from the club.

Monare and Hlanti have been linked with Kaizer Chiefs in recent months, but even though they are free agents, they cannot join Amakhosi yet because Chiefs are still awaiting ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for a transfer ban.

Chiefs were handed a two-window transfer ban by Fifa after they were found guilty of illegally signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana, commonly known as Dax, in 2018.

Neither should have a shortage of suitors and will be available as free agents, presenting a major opportunity for whoever can grab central midfielder Monare and left-back Hlanti.

Neither should have a shortage of suitors and will be available as free agents, presenting a major opportunity for whoever can grab central midfielder Monare and left-back Hlanti.

Monare, 30, has made 221 appearances in domestic football, having also featured for Jomo Cosmos, while Hlanti, 30, has made 215.

Both were a key part of the Wits side that won the Absa Premiership title in the 2016/17 season.

