‘I’m here to win trophies’, says new Chiefs coach Hunt

Hunt was officially announced as the new man to guide Amakhosi back to glory days on Thursday afternoon, ending a week of speculation on who would replace sacked Ernst Middendorp.

The former Bidvest Wits mentor comes highly recommended having had a successful stay with the now defunct club.

“It’s been an all of a sudden thing, I’m very privileged and happy to be here. This deal only happened in the last day or two. Sometimes in football it’s all about timing. Our club was sold and there was an opportunity,” said Hunt in an interview with SAfm.

“Its my first time here at Naturena and the set up is impressive. I’ve never been here in my life, in all the years. I’ve been around a lot of clubs and what I see here has been a real eye-opener. It’s up there with the top standards of world football. We just need to make sure we improve on last year. Ernst and Shaun were very unfortunate.

“Hopefully we can move on now and try to improve the results because I’m here to win a few trophies. I know everything at Kaizer Chiefs commercially is huge, but I really just want to focus on the football side, that’s the most important thing for me,” he added.

Hunt also hinted at changes, saying he would need to have players who can easily understand his ways. He also understands that he doesn’t have much time as supporters will be looking for immediate improvement both in display and results.

“I need to try and get a team that suits my eye, plays a brand of football but wins as well. It’s all good trying to play a brand of football, but we also need to win. The club is really hungry for success, there have been a few barren years and we need to turn it around.

“That’s what counts, winning things. If we get that right, everything will take care of itself. This is the biggest club in SA football. It has the most supporters. Having played and coached against them, I’ve seen the club grow and the trophies won in the 80’s were unbelievable.”

