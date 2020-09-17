PSL News 17.9.2020 05:48 pm

Safpu keeping clubless players’ hopes alive 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The South African Football Players Unions Secretary-General Nhlanhla Shabalala says hosting clubs players in a camp in Pretoria is one of the mandates that was given to them by the International Federations of Professional footballers (Fifpro). 

Thursday marked day six since clubless players around the country gathered at the capital city for a training camp organised by the union.

“One of the mandates from Fifpro is to make sure that we keep these players who are out of contract in shape and fit as well as keep their hope alive (of getting a team) knowing that when the next opportunity comes (they will be ready)…but importantly is to present them with an opportunity as well,” said Shabalala.

“So far is that Safpu is a union for everyone and we have players from all over South Africa, we have players from Cape Town. We have players from KZN (KwaZulu-Natal) and Mpumalanga as well as other provinces being part of this program.”

Shabalala added the organisation is planning on hosting training camps to other provinces, but the main camp that is on the pipeline is the female soccer players camp.

“Much aware that we will still move to other provinces where we are going to host training camps, but the next one which we have spoken about and is the big one is the one where will host females. We will try to empower them and get them aligned and understand the brand that is Safpu because we care about males and females. We love all our members.”

