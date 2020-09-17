PSL News 17.9.2020 05:26 pm

Fans welcome Gavin Hunt’s appointment as new Chiefs coach

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Kaizer Chiefs fans (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Gavin Hunt as their new coach for the 2020/21 season.

The former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits mentor replaces German coach Ernst Middendorp who was fired after failing to win the Absa Premiership title having led the log standings for the better part of the season.

Hunt had previously denied being in talks with Chiefs management when Phakaaathi contacted him for a comment after Middendorp was dropped by the club.

The four-time league title winning coach, however, was unveiled as a new Chiefs coach on Thursday.

Chiefs supporters, who were unhappy when the club rehired Middendorp, seem to be happy with Hunt’s appointment, with some believing that Hunt will lead the club back to its former glory days.

 

