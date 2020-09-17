Fans welcome Gavin Hunt’s appointment as new Chiefs coach

The former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits mentor replaces German coach Ernst Middendorp who was fired after failing to win the Absa Premiership title having led the log standings for the better part of the season.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs announce Gavin Hunt as new coach

Hunt had previously denied being in talks with Chiefs management when Phakaaathi contacted him for a comment after Middendorp was dropped by the club.

The four-time league title winning coach, however, was unveiled as a new Chiefs coach on Thursday.

Chiefs supporters, who were unhappy when the club rehired Middendorp, seem to be happy with Hunt’s appointment, with some believing that Hunt will lead the club back to its former glory days.

First proper coach we’ve acquired after Baxter. We had to move from an analyst, to forklift driver then to plumber & finally we here. Glory. Let the Hunt for the trophies begin pic.twitter.com/tFUu9wS5ka — Mogale (@ngwakomogale_sa) September 17, 2020

Well done now I so hope that FIFA lift the transfer ban so that the coach can get his desired players to steer us back to glory days…. The coach is as good as his players. For a man to do a good job he need proper tools at his disposal & pic.twitter.com/e5PznM4RAo — Infamous_Leo (@Leo04718528) September 17, 2020

Khosi save my tweet , this is the coach thats gonna bring the star to Naturena remember my tweet someday pic.twitter.com/eYkv7Exafn — Owen Morgan (@Owe_n) September 17, 2020

