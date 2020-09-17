PSL News 17.9.2020 03:48 pm

Chiefs boss Motaung explains decision to appoint Gavin Hunt as coach

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung says the management looked at the club’s situation and its needs before deciding to appoint Gavin Hunt as new head coach.

Chiefs on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Hunt as their coach following days of speculation about who would replace Ernst Middendorp, who was axed together with his assistant Shaun Bartlett last week.

“He brings with him an abundance of experience, having coached about fives teams in the Premiership. There is success wherever he has coached,” Motaung told the Chiefs website.

“Given that the Covid-19 epidemic has forced us to finish the season in the bio-bubble and that the squad will only rest for two weeks before the players return for pre-season, we needed a coach who understands the local market and conditions. We believe that with Hunt we have brought in a person with the right experience and energy to do just that,” explained Motaung.

With Chiefs set to play in the Caf Champions League after finishing second in the Absa Premiership this season, Motaung believes Hunt comes with the necessary experience that will be required as Amakhosi will participate in the African club competition.

“Playing on the continent is key for us as we haven’t done as well as we should have,” Motaung continued. “We have players who have participated in the competition and this experience should certainly be to our advantage.

“The other thing I have always emphasised is the need for coaches to equip themselves with the requisite knowledge. The game has changed and become much more scientific.

“We know Gavin always endeavours to learn more about the game by attending courses both locally and overseas. This knowledge will come in handy to guide our team. We are looking forward to him sharing his experience with the team,” concluded Motaung.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Hunt will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard, with Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo coming in as the new team manager.

Chiefs said in a statement that the announcement of the new assistant coach will be made in due course.

