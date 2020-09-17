Sukazi completes Highlands Park take over

Galaxy on Thursday released a statement confirming the purchase of Highlands Park’s Premership status.

“TS Galaxy Football Club is proud to officially announce the acquisition of the status of Premiership division club‚ Highlands Park FC‚” Galaxy’s statement read.

“The acquisition comes at the back of lengthy and delicate discussions‚ where a mutual agreement was finally reached by both parties which will see TS Galaxy Football Club campaigning in the Premier Division … as of the 2020/21 season.

“As a result‚ TS Galaxy FC’s status in the GladAfrica Championship has been sold back to its former holders‚ Cape Town All Stars.”

“As part of the club’s ongoing efforts of building a highly competitive side ahead of the new season, some key changes have been made to the club’s technical department.”

Galaxy also announced the new club technical team led by former coach Dan Malesela.

“The Rockets are excited to welcome back Dan “Dance” Malesela who will serve as the head coach of the Clun. The accomplishments of Malesela with TS Galaxy are well documented, having led the club to its historic Nedbank Cup triumph which has made TS Galaxy the only Club from the lower ranks to win South Africa’s FA Cup.

“Malesela will be assisted by Esau Mtsweni, who joined the club last season as an assistant coach.

“Another technical change will then see Mabhuti Khenyeza shifting focus to the development structures of the club as head coach of the MultChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side.

“In addition, the Rockets are proud to welcome former Bidvest Wits FC player and Goalkeeper Coach, Tyron Damons who will be heading up the goalkeeping department. Veteran defender, Thabo Nthethe, who signed with the club last season will now serve as the Team Manager. Nthethe captained the Club his last professional match in TS Galaxy colours in the win against Uthongathi FC in the last match off the season,” concluded the club statement.

Thread: TS Galaxy FC President, @SukaziTim addresses key questions regarding the Club’s Premiership division status. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/Yn2zI7Czji — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) September 17, 2020

