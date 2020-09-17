Baroka goalkeeper goes AWOL

The Baroka chairman says the Namibian shot-stopper has been missing since the lockdown started in South Africa and has not had any communication with the club to date.

“We are looking for him, he has been gone since the lockdown. We don’t know where he is,” Mphahlele told Phakaaathi.

“As soon he reports back to the club, he will face disciplinary action and we will see where we take it from then.”

Kazapua signed with Baroka last year following a spell with Maccabi FC in 2018. The shot-stopper’s first stint in South Africa was with Highlands Park having played for African Stars and Tigers Windhoek in Namibia.

Meanwhile, Baroka recently re-signed their former goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke, taking the number of goalkeepers at the club to four including Elvis Chipezeze, Ayanda Dlamini and Kazapua.

And with the way things are, the club might have to let one goalkeeper leave.

However, Mphahlele adds that the club is yet to decide on which goalkeeper they might let go or they might just decide to keep all of them at the club.

“Ayanda’s contract at the club has ended, but that doesn’t mean anything even though we signed Masuluke. Having four goalkeepers is not really a problem. Mamelodi Sundowns at some point had about six goalkeepers.”

Furthermore, Phakaaathi has learnt that Baroka management and technical team are set to meet on Monday to decide on the future of players who will be leaving the club.

